📢 New Loong Yan dim sum restaurant opens in Mount Pleasant

📢 New dim sum restaurant opens in Mount Pleasant

Loong Yan, a new dim sum and soup dumpling restaurant, has officially opened at 341 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Town Councilmembers and the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce joined owners Emely Yan and Yupeng Lin and their staff for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

Loong Yan serves Shanghai soup dumplings, Cantonese dim sum, and a variety of shared dishes like Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken with pine nuts, Yangzhou fried rice, and dan dan noodles. This Mount Pleasant spot is a sister restaurant to Chef Loong Dim Sum & Soup Dumplings in West Ashley.

You can learn more by visiting their website, following them on Facebook and Instagram, or calling 843.888.8393 to speak with a staff member.