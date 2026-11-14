📅 Make the Most of a CMU Basketball Game in Mt. Pleasant

Thinking about catching a CMU Chippewas basketball game at McGuirk Arena this winter? Here’s how to have a smooth, fun game day:

Get tickets and parking early. Buy both ahead of time through Ticket Central , especially for big games like the Toilet Paper Toss or Western Michigan matchups. Keep your parking pass visible in your car window.

Arrive before tip-off. CMU Athletics often runs pre-game promotions and giveaways with buttons, pom-poms, posters, and other swag.

Wear maroon and gold. Need gear? Stop by the Maroon & Gold Atrium Store inside McGuirk Arena, the CMU Bookstore , or C&O Sportswear .

Make it a night out. Nearby spots include Bird Bar and Grill , Mountain Town Station , and Rubble’s Dive Bar for darts, pool, drinks, or karaoke.

Stay the weekend. Hotels close to McGuirk Arena include Courtyard by Marriott Mt. Pleasant at Central Michigan University, Super 8, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

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