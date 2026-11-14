📢 CMU earns national honor for boosting low‑income students

Central Michigan University has been named a “High-Performing Pell” institution by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

CMU is one of only three public universities in Michigan and 149 nationwide to receive this recognition.

The honor highlights schools that:

Enroll and support low-income (Pell-eligible) students

Help those students complete their degrees

Show small gaps in access and graduation rates between low- and higher-income students

in access and graduation rates between low- and higher-income students Have strong earnings for graduates

The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

This builds on CMU’s earlier recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as an Opportunity University for supporting social mobility for students from low-income families.