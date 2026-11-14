undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 CMU earns national honor for helping low‑income students
📢 CMU earns national honor for boosting low‑income students
Central Michigan University has been named a “High-Performing Pell” institution by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.
CMU is one of only three public universities in Michigan and 149 nationwide to receive this recognition.
The honor highlights schools that:
- Enroll and support low-income (Pell-eligible) students
- Help those students complete their degrees
- Show small gaps in access and graduation rates between low- and higher-income students
- Have strong earnings for graduates
The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
This builds on CMU’s earlier recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as an Opportunity University for supporting social mobility for students from low-income families.
More Info: CMU recognized for supporting social mobility
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.