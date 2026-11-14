📢 CMU ranked #1 in Michigan and Midwest for veterans

Central Michigan University has been named the #1 school in Michigan and the #1 school in the entire Midwest Region for supporting service members, veterans, and their families, according to Military Times’ 2026 Best for Vets: Colleges rankings.

Out of 370 colleges and universities nationwide that made the list, CMU placed 29th among public universities and 35th overall.

Military Times bases its rankings on things like campus culture, student support services, academic policies, costs and financial aid, and success rates for military-connected students.

This honor follows CMU earning its 11th consecutive Gold-Level designation from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency for its commitment to serving veterans.

If you’re a service member, veteran, or military family member looking at college options, this recognition highlights CMU as a particularly supportive choice in Michigan and the Midwest.