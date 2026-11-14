⚠️ Network and Microsoft service issues at CMU Central Michigan University’s OIT System Status page reports two current tech problems: Campus Wi‑Fi issues Reported: Friday, November 13, 2026 @ 8:23 a.m.

Where: Multiple main campus buildings, including ET, Bovee UC, Champions Center, Carlin Alumni House, and Health Professions .

Multiple main campus buildings, including . Impact: Some users can’t connect to the wireless network.

Some users can’t connect to the wireless network. Status: OIT staff are aware and investigating. Worldwide Microsoft outage First reported: Thursday, November 12, 2026 @ 1:20 p.m.

Affects Microsoft tools like Outlook email and calendar, Bookings, Copilot, Planner, SharePoint, Teams, To Do, Power BI .

. Last updated: Friday, November 13 @ 8:18 a.m.

Outlook email and calendar are most affected for CMU users; Teams appears to be working normally.

Workaround: Use Microsoft Teams and telephone for communication until resolved. If you have a tech problem not listed on the status page, contact the OIT Help Desk.

More Info: OIT System Status