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⚠️ CMU reports Wi‑Fi issues and major Microsoft outage
11 days ago
⚠️ Network and Microsoft service issues at CMU
Central Michigan University’s OIT System Status page reports two current tech problems:
Campus Wi‑Fi issues
- Reported: Friday, November 13, 2026 @ 8:23 a.m.
- Where: Multiple main campus buildings, including ET, Bovee UC, Champions Center, Carlin Alumni House, and Health Professions.
- Impact: Some users can’t connect to the wireless network.
- Status: OIT staff are aware and investigating.
Worldwide Microsoft outage
- First reported: Thursday, November 12, 2026 @ 1:20 p.m.
- Affects Microsoft tools like Outlook email and calendar, Bookings, Copilot, Planner, SharePoint, Teams, To Do, Power BI.
- Last updated: Friday, November 13 @ 8:18 a.m.
- Outlook email and calendar are most affected for CMU users; Teams appears to be working normally.
- Workaround: Use Microsoft Teams and telephone for communication until resolved.
If you have a tech problem not listed on the status page, contact the OIT Help Desk.
More Info: OIT System Status
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