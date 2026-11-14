Mount Pleasant has a few solid public safety openings right now, from healthcare security to construction safety leadership. Good mix of field work, training, and steady full‑time hours.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support safety on electrical and construction jobsites—doing site visits, helping with OSHA compliance, accident investigations, and new‑hire safety orientations. Good fit if you have OSHA 30, 2+ years in safety, and want a mix of office and field work.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead safety programs across multiple projects—run audits, guide Safety Specialists, handle incident investigations, and partner with leadership to drive a zero‑accident culture. Best for someone with 5+ years of safety experience, strong OSHA knowledge, and proven leadership.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital‑based role focused on patrols, de‑escalation, and emergency response while helping patients, visitors, and staff feel safe. Requires 1+ year in security/public safety or strong customer service, plus the ability to handle stressful situations and maintain required security certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.