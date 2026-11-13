Healthcare hiring is steady in Mount Pleasant and nearby Racine, and Ascension has a couple of solid full-time roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support heart procedures in a busy cath lab, monitoring heart rate, rhythm, pressures, and oxygen levels while working side-by-side with physicians. You’ll handle patient testing, room setup and cleanup, and teach patients how to care for their catheter site after the procedure.

Requirements: BLS within 30 days of hire plus one of: RCIS, Cardiographic Tech (EP), or ARRT (Radiography). High school + experience, an associate/technical degree, or 4 years of related experience accepted. Includes broad benefits like health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.

Alternate posting of the same role (same employer, title, and location): Indeed listing

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Racine, WI (serving the Mount Pleasant/Racine area)

(serving the Mount Pleasant/Racine area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Sign-on bonus: $5,000

CME: $2,000 allowance

Provide prenatal, childbirth, postpartum, newborn, and women’s health care in a high-volume OBGYN clinic with no call. You’ll see about 15–25 patients per day in a team-based setting, with malpractice coverage including tail.

Requirements: Master’s or Doctorate in Nursing, Midwifery, or DNP; RN license in Wisconsin; BLS within 30 days; and Nurse Midwife or Nurse Practitioner credential from the Wisconsin Board/Advisory Committee. Comes with Ascension’s full benefits package and the perks of lakeside living near Milwaukee and Chicago.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.