🔧 Mount Pleasant Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mount Pleasant has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running smoothly and safe.

Below are several Building & Grounds Maintenance jobs hiring in Mount Pleasant, WI.

Employer: CBRE

CBRE Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead building operations and maintenance for a facility or campus while managing a team of techs, vendors, and contractors. This role is a good fit if you have a few years of facilities experience and like a mix of people leadership, budgets, inspections, and problem-solving.

Employer: Fiduciary Real Estate Development (FRED)

Location: Mount Pleasant, WI (Seasons at Mount Pleasant Apartments)

(Seasons at Mount Pleasant Apartments) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,800–$71,000/year (base + bonus/commission)

Oversee maintenance, grounds, and cleaning teams at a large apartment community, handling everything from HVAC and plumbing to make-readies and on-call emergencies. Comes with a strong benefits package, 401(k) match, paid time off, and rent discounts for employees.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Supports Mt. Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,553–$79,805/year

Hands-on field role installing and commissioning building automation and HVAC control systems on job sites. Ideal if you have electro-mechanical experience, like working with tools and tech, and don’t mind ladders, crawl spaces, and some overtime/on-call work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.