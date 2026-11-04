👔 Mount Pleasant WI Management Jobs with Multiple $75K–$140K Roles

Mount Pleasant has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and owning results. Here are a couple of solid management options to check out this week.

Employer: Continental Properties

Continental Properties Location: Mount Pleasant, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$86,000 per year (plus performance incentives)

Run a brand-new apartment community like it’s your own business. You’ll lead the team, manage the budget, and make sure residents love where they live. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in residential community management, enjoy coaching people, and like a mix of office work and being out on the property.

Also listed here: Indeed posting for Community Manager (same role, different site)

Employer: Eaton

Location: Mount Pleasant, WI (must live within 50 miles of Mount Pleasant or Menomonee Falls)

(must live within 50 miles of Mount Pleasant or Menomonee Falls) Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000–$143,000 per year + company vehicle + premium overtime pay

Lead complex industrial and electrical construction projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, safety, and act as the main on-site contact while traveling up to 50% of the time. Great for someone with 4–5+ years of construction management or electrical project experience who’s comfortable owning big, technical jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and come back after updating your resume. A small tweak to highlight your leadership wins can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.