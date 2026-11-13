💰 Sheriff sale set for Mount Olive home on Jan 7, 2027

A home at 1 Vista Drive, Mount Olive, NJ 07836 (Lot 1, Block 7610, about 0.61 acres, near Flanders-Draketown Rd) is scheduled for a Sheriff’s Sale.

Sale date & time: Thursday, January 7, 2027 at 2:00 PM (between 2–5 PM; date may change if adjourned)

(between 2–5 PM; date may change if adjourned) Location: Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Administration and Records Building, Court Street, Morristown, NJ

Plaintiff upset price: $966,677.26

Approximate amount due: $970,298.26 plus interest, costs, and fees

plus interest, costs, and fees Occupancy: Listed as owner occupied

The property is sold subject to any unpaid taxes, municipal liens, or other charges. Bidders are expected to do their own research on any outstanding liens or interests.

If there is surplus money after the mortgage and costs are paid, it will go into the Superior Court Trust Fund, and anyone claiming a share must file a motion under Court Rules 4:64-3 and 4:57-2.

More detailed legal description is available at the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney for plaintiff: Leopold & Associates, PLLC, 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Armonk, NY 10504, 914-219-5787.