Mt. Juliet’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially around Providence and the big box stores. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: 2020 Companies (inside Best Buy 1064 )

2020 Companies (inside ) Location: Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour , weekly pay with on-demand DailyPay

, weekly pay with on-demand DailyPay Perks: Paid online training, company tablet/phone, branded apparel

Help shoppers try out the latest Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables and guide them to the right device. Great fit if you enjoy tech, weekend shifts, and hitting sales goals while working in a busy Best Buy store.

Employer: Providence Wine and Spirits

Providence Wine and Spirits Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, health insurance

Lead the sales floor at a local wine, beer, and spirits shop, directing staff, helping customers, and keeping shelves stocked and organized. Good for someone 21+ with retail lead experience who wants real responsibility and room to grow as the store expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.