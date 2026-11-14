Mt. Juliet is turning into a drone-delivery hub right now. If you’re into tech, aviation, or hands-on work, these Amazon Prime Air roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00/hour

Watch and manage live drone flights, keep operations safe and on track, and follow FAA rules. Great fit if you have an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate, like problem-solving, and can work any shift.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping delivery drones in safe working order through routine service and repairs. Ideal if you have mechanical/electrical assembly experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind travel and rotating shifts.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; details match, so it’s one position with multiple listings.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Support daily drone operations by handling equipment, helping with inventory and packages, and watching local airspace. Good for folks with basic mechanical skills, a driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Prime Air roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.