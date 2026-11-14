Mt. Juliet has some solid options right now if you like people, sales, and community work. Here are a few roles where you can grow your skills and stay local.

Employer: Hutsenpiller Insurance

Hutsenpiller Insurance Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of a local insurance agency—half community networking, half digital marketing. You’ll manage social media, events, email marketing, website content, and Google reviews, plus visit local partners (fuel costs covered) with benefits like 401(k) match, unlimited PTO, health reimbursement, and profit sharing.

Employer: Regions Financial

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (target): $46,120 – $55,160/year + incentives

Great fit if you enjoy sales and helping people with money decisions. You’ll meet with customers, recommend banking products, handle transactions, and earn commission-based incentives, with benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.