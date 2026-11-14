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🍽️ Multiple Food & Bakery Jobs Now Hiring in Mt. Juliet, TN
Mt. Juliet’s food scene is growing fast, and so are the jobs that come with it. Here are several solid options if you like leading teams, baking, or working in a busy kitchen.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and leading the team while keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and lots of growth potential if you want to move up in restaurant management.
Bakery Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole bakery department at Sprouts—baking, displays, inventory, scheduling, and leading the team. This role offers competitive pay, DailyPay (access your earnings early), 401(k) with company match, store discount, and room to grow with a fast-expanding grocery chain.
(Note: A second "Bakery Manager" listing from Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation appears to describe the same in-store role, so it’s not repeated here.)
Bakery Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at Sprouts Farmers Market)
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bakery work: prepare, package, stock, and merchandise baked goods while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a store discount, access to DailyPay, and a way to get bakery experience without running the whole department.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.