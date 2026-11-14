Mt. Juliet’s food scene is growing fast, and so are the jobs that come with it. Here are several solid options if you like leading teams, baking, or working in a busy kitchen.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, training, and leading the team while keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and lots of growth potential if you want to move up in restaurant management.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole bakery department at Sprouts—baking, displays, inventory, scheduling, and leading the team. This role offers competitive pay, DailyPay (access your earnings early), 401(k) with company match, store discount, and room to grow with a fast-expanding grocery chain.

(Note: A second "Bakery Manager" listing from Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation appears to describe the same in-store role, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at Sprouts Farmers Market )

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (at ) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bakery work: prepare, package, stock, and merchandise baked goods while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a store discount, access to DailyPay, and a way to get bakery experience without running the whole department.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.