Mt. Juliet retail is busy right now, especially around grocery and auto parts. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store, from ordering and inventory to leading the grocery team. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail management, like coaching people, and want solid benefits plus a 15% store discount and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep lines moving. Great if you’ve got 1–2 years cashier experience, strong people skills, and want growth, flexible schedules, and the same Sprouts benefits and DailyPay perks.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store manager, lead the team, and drive sales while helping customers with auto parts. Good for someone with leadership skills, a flexible schedule, and interest in growing in automotive retail.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.