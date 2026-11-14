Mt. Juliet is busy growing, and that means steady work keeping schools, streets, and buildings in good shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in building and grounds maintenance.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas at a local K–12 school or campus. No experience or diploma required, on‑the‑job training, and a comprehensive benefits package through a large, stable facilities company.

Employer: City of Mt. Juliet

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work with the Public Works team to maintain city streets, right‑of‑ways, and city properties. Mix of outdoor work, equipment operation, and general repairs; no experience required, but you’ll need a TN driver’s license and to get a Class A CDL test passed within your first year.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Service and repair commercial HVAC systems like rooftop units, chillers, and boilers. Good fit if you already have strong HVAC troubleshooting skills and want steady field work with a focus on safety and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.