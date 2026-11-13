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Mt Juliet
⚠️ Mt. Juliet Board cancels Nov. 23 meeting, next on Dec. 14
9 days ago
⚠️ Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners: No Nov. 23 Meeting
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will not hold its regular meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The next regular meeting will be on:
- Date: Monday, December 14, 2026
- Time: 6:30 PM
- Who: Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet
- Public: The public is invited to attend and comment.
If you were planning to go to the November 23 meeting, you can skip that date and plan for December 14 at 6:30 PM instead.
More Info: Calendar • No Meeting Notice
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