⚠️ Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners: No Nov. 23 Meeting

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will not hold its regular meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The next regular meeting will be on:

Date: Monday, December 14, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Who: Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet

Public: The public is invited to attend and comment.

If you were planning to go to the November 23 meeting, you can skip that date and plan for December 14 at 6:30 PM instead.