Mt. Juliet has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from grocery to car wash to retail photo. Good options if you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest teams in the store, from ordering and inventory to leading the grocery crew and keeping displays sharp. Comes with competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, DailyPay access, and growth paths into bigger roles.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Base pay range not fully listed

Active, outdoor job where you guide cars through the wash, keep the site clean, and help grow memberships. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program, and it’s a good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and tight-knit crews.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos and online orders to FedEx/Western Union services and register help. Good for someone who enjoys customer interaction, tech/equipment, and keeping a small area organized and fully stocked.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.