Mt. Juliet is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and home every day, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Manheim)

Cox Automotive Inc. (Manheim) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Salary: $17.00/hr

Type: Part-time (Mon/Thurs/Fri, 8am–5pm)

Drive a variety of vehicles around the auction lot—through sale lanes, staging, and parking. Great fit if you enjoy cars, want to stay active, and need a steady part-time schedule with no prior experience or education required beyond a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Hope Transport, Inc (FedEx Ground Contractor)

(FedEx Ground Contractor) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Salary: From $1,200 per week

Type: Full-time, home daily, Monday–Friday

Dedicated AM runs with drop and hook, no-touch freight, newer equipment, and benefits after 30 days. Ideal if you have Class A CDL with Doubles/Triples, at least 1 year tractor‑trailer experience, and want consistent routes plus PTO after 90 days.

Employer: Hope Transport, Inc (FedEx Ground Contractor)

(FedEx Ground Contractor) Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Salary: $1,300–$1,700+ per week

Type: Full-time, home daily, PM shifts

Night shift version of the FedEx Ground runs with higher starting pay, steady miles, and year‑round work. Great for experienced CDL‑A drivers who like PM schedules, want strong weekly pay, and value health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

If one of these fits your life, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.