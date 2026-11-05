👔 Mt. Juliet Management Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Mt. Juliet is busy and growing, which means more leadership roles are popping up in healthcare, tech, and entertainment. Here are a few solid management options if you’re ready to step up.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Mt. Juliet, TN (Fulfillment Technologies & Robotics)

(Fulfillment Technologies & Robotics) Salary: $138,200 – $187,000 annually (Mt. Juliet band)

Type: Full-time

Lead the relationship between Amazon’s robotics team and fulfillment centers, helping sites get the most out of advanced robotic systems. This role mixes tech, data, and executive-level communication, with up to 50% travel and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Heartland Dental (Denton Dental Solutions)

Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run the business side of a busy dental practice as the doctor’s key partner, leading the team and helping hit financial and growth goals. You’ll get health insurance, retirement plans, PTO, six paid holidays, and ongoing leadership training in a patient-first setting.

Employer: Regal / Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Mt. Juliet, TN

Salary: $19.50/hour , plus free movies and full benefits

, plus and full benefits Type: Full-time, hourly

Help run the day-to-day operations of the movie theatre, from supervising staff to handling cash and guest experience. Good fit if you have some supervisory or theatre experience and like a fast-paced, customer-facing job with entertainment perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.