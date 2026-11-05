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🛒 Mt. Juliet Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Open Now
Mt. Juliet’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with national brands looking for friendly faces and future leaders. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross Dress for Less)
Location: Mount Juliet, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Step into a key leadership role at a busy off-price retail store. You’ll help run daily operations, coach associates, manage scheduling and payroll, and keep the store safe, clean, and easy to shop.
Retail Sales
Employer: Cracker Barrel
Location: Mount Juliet, TN
Type: Part-time
Salary: Competitive pay (weekly), exact rate not listed
Help guests find gifts, snacks, and cozy items in Cracker Barrel’s country store. This is a good fit if you love chatting with people, staying organized, and want strong perks like discounts, same-day pay access, and growth from day one.
Sales Associate
Employer: Tire Discounters
Location: Mount Juliet, TN
Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
Salary: $35,000 – $55,000+ annually (includes bonuses; paid weekly)
Be the go-to person for customers’ tire and auto service needs while growing sales for the store. This role mixes customer service, sales, and light shop support, with clear paths to move up into management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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