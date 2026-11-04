🚚 Mt. Juliet TN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mt. Juliet’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names hiring across warehouse, operations, and leadership roles. If you’re anywhere on the supply chain ladder, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, fast-paced role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store safe and organized. Good fit if you like physical work, flexible shifts, and benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Mount Juliet / Nashville, TN (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $168,800 – $253,200/year (base + short-term incentives)

Senior leadership role owning procurement strategy and supplier performance across 5–7 plants in North America, leading a team of 10+ professionals. Ideal if you have strong ETO and procurement experience and want high impact, global exposure, and a rich Total Rewards package (bonus, 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible work, and learning programs).

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: Mt. Juliet – 12008 Volunteer Blvd, TN, USA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level office role supporting daily logistics operations, data accuracy, and customer service in a Top 5 global 3PL. Great if you have a HS diploma, a couple years of logistics office experience, and want strong benefits (health plans, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Hollister Incorporated

Location: Mount Juliet / Nashville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $135,000/year + bonus eligible

Regional logistics leader role owning Americas freight strategy, 3PLs, carriers, and cost-to-serve. You’ll manage a small team, partner with business units, and drive cost savings and service improvements, backed by above-market total rewards, 401(k) with match, strong PTO, and robust health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles nearby, and supply chain talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.