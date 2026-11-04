🏥 Multiple Mt. Juliet Healthcare Jobs With Flexible Hours

Mt. Juliet’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, local work.

Employer: Roshal Health

Roshal Health Location: Mount Juliet / Hermitage, TN

Type: Part-time (company also offers full-time & PRN in general)

(company also offers full-time & PRN in general) Salary: Not listed

Mobile role doing a wide range of scans, mainly in ER settings, with W2 employment, PTO, and full benefits for many part-time staff. Good fit if you have ARDMS, at least 1 year of experience, and want more control over your schedule plus strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care / URGENT TEAM MANAGEMENT LLC

Location: Mount Juliet, TN (also supports Donelson, Gallatin, Hermitage)

(also supports Donelson, Gallatin, Hermitage) Type: PRN (per diem) ; company also hires full-time MAs

; company also hires full-time MAs Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on urgent care role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and help with X‑rays. PRN staff get a 401(k) with company contribution and no‑cost office visits, and you can pick up shifts as needed across several nearby clinics.

Employer: Interim HealthCare

Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$17 per hour

Support seniors at home with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. This role offers flexible scheduling, one‑on‑one care, and a family‑style, nurse‑owned agency that values caregivers and offers performance-based bonuses.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many healthcare employers in Mt. Juliet are open to training and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.