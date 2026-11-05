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Mount Joy

New lobby book racks now available at library

5 days ago
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Milanof-Schock Public Library has added many new books to the racks in its lobby. Visitors may take books by placing a cash donation in the box in the lobby or by paying with a card at the front desk, with all donations supporting the Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Milanof-Schock Public Library

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