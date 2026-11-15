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Mt Ephraim
📅 American Education Week at Mary Bray Elementary
4 days ago
📅 American Education Week at Mary Bray Elementary
Mary Bray Elementary will observe American Education Week from Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, 2026.
The event runs all week at Mary Bray Elementary School, 225 West Kings Highway, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059.
If you have a child at Mary Bray, mark these dates on your calendar. The school may share more details about any special activities or ways families can take part as the week gets closer.
For questions, you can call the school at (856) 931-7807.
More Info: American Education Week | Mary Bray Elementary Sch...
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