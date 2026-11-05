🔧 Mounds View Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mounds View has a couple of solid hands-on jobs right now, from keeping a local gym sparkling clean to maintaining busy production lines.

Here are the best building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in Mounds View, MN this week.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise) Location: Mounds View, MN

Type: Part-time (listed as Full Time/Part Time status)

(listed as Full Time/Part Time status) Pay: $14.25 – $16.25 per hour

Help keep a Planet Fitness club spotless overnight so members walk into a clean, welcoming gym each day. You’ll clean locker rooms, equipment, and floors, restock supplies, report broken items, and stay active on your feet most of the shift. Comes with a free gym membership for you and a guest, plus health benefits options and room to grow.

Employer: Quanex

Location: Mounds View, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm

Pay: $31.67 – $47.52 per hour, based on experience

Skilled maintenance role on a manufacturing team, working on production equipment and facilities. You’ll troubleshoot and repair machines, handle preventive maintenance, work with hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical and PLCs, and help mentor junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.