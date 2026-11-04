🏗️ Mounds View Engineering Roles with Multiple Medtronic Openings

Mounds View is buzzing with medical device work right now, and Medtronic is leading the way. If you’re an engineer who likes solving real‑world health problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Mounds View, MN (onsite 4 days/week )

(onsite ) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: $69,600 – $104,400

Application window expected to close: Nov 9, 2026

Entry-level role on the Affera Hardware Product Quality team, working on capital equipment and accessories for a cutting-edge cardiac system. Great fit if you have an Electrical, Electronics, or Computer Engineering degree and want hands-on experience with reliability, risk management, and design qualification in a highly regulated medical device setting.

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Mounds View, MN (hybrid, 4 days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time, mid–senior level

Salary: $107,200 – $160,800

Application window expected to close: Nov 13, 2026

Lead post‑market reliability work for implantable devices like pacemakers and defibrillators in the Electrophysiology Therapies Defibrillation Solutions group. You’ll analyze product performance data, support risk assessments, and drive quality investigations—ideal if you have 4+ years in engineering, reliability, or risk management and want your work tied directly to patient safety.

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Mounds View, MN (onsite 4 days/week )

(onsite ) Type: Full-time, senior technical leadership

Salary: $164,800 – $247,200

Application window expected to close: Dec 7, 2026

High-impact leadership role owning the electrical systems for a next‑generation Renal Denervation RF ablation generator. You’ll lead architecture, circuit card design, integration, and verification, plus mentor other engineers and drive risk, quality, and compliance—best for someone with 10+ years in electrical systems (or equivalent with advanced degree) and experience in capital equipment or RF energy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Medtronic often lists related roles you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.