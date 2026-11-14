Mound neighbors are giving away a few useful freebies this week. If you like saving money and keeping good stuff out of the landfill, these are worth a look.

Item: Lawn-Boy manual for Mower Model 10684

Condition: Free manual, ready to pass along (otherwise it’s headed to recycling)

Location: Mound, Mound, MN

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you own this mower model or like to keep original paperwork on hand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor wicker sofa frame (frame only)

Condition: Described as sturdy wicker frame

Location: Mound, Mound, MN

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a DIY project, patio seating rebuild, or someone who wants to repair and reuse instead of toss. Poster is looking to give it away rather than pay to dispose of it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 50 feet of 5/16" polyethylene rope

Condition: New

Location: Mound, Mound, MN

Category: Tools

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for camping, tying down loads, or general outdoor use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Mound tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.