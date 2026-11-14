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🎁 Free Items Popping Up in Mound — Handy Finds for Home & Yard
Mound neighbors are giving away a few useful freebies this week. If you like saving money and keeping good stuff out of the landfill, these are worth a look.
Lawn-Boy Manual for Mower Model 10684
Item: Lawn-Boy manual for Mower Model 10684
Condition: Free manual, ready to pass along (otherwise it’s headed to recycling)
Location: Mound, Mound, MN
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you own this mower model or like to keep original paperwork on hand.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Wicker Sofa Frame
Item: Outdoor wicker sofa frame (frame only)
Condition: Described as sturdy wicker frame
Location: Mound, Mound, MN
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a DIY project, patio seating rebuild, or someone who wants to repair and reuse instead of toss. Poster is looking to give it away rather than pay to dispose of it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Around 50 Feet of 5/16" Polyethylene Rope
Item: About 50 feet of 5/16" polyethylene rope
Condition: New
Location: Mound, Mound, MN
Category: Tools
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for camping, tying down loads, or general outdoor use.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Mound tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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