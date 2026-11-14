Mound City may be small, but travel healthcare pay here is strong right now, especially for therapy pros. If you’re open to 13‑week contracts, these roles can boost both your skills and your savings.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Mound City, MO (Long Term Care setting)

(Long Term Care setting) Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, full-time, , Start date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $1,562 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

Travel COTA role with a 13-week contract and steady day shifts. Anders Group offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Mound City, MO

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, full-time, , Start date: ASAP

Duration: 13 weeks

Pay: $2,327 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

SLP travelers can lock in a solid weekly rate with a daytime schedule. Thrive focuses on personal support and career growth, aiming to match you with assignments that fit your goals.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Mound City, MO

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, full-time, , Start date: ASAP

Duration: 13 weeks

Pay: $2,327 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

OT travelers get strong weekly pay and a standard 8–4 style day shift. Good pick if you want short-term, higher-paying work without giving up your evenings.

If one of these fits you, apply soon and line up your next contract while options are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.