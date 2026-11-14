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🏥 Mound City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel Therapy Roles
Mound City may be small, but travel healthcare pay here is strong right now, especially for therapy pros. If you’re open to 13‑week contracts, these roles can boost both your skills and your savings.
Travel Occupational Therapy Assistant – Long Term Care – $1,562/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Mound City, MO (Long Term Care setting)
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Start date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $1,562 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)
Travel COTA role with a 13-week contract and steady day shifts. Anders Group offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,327/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Mound City, MO
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Start date: ASAP
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,327 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)
SLP travelers can lock in a solid weekly rate with a daytime schedule. Thrive focuses on personal support and career growth, aiming to match you with assignments that fit your goals.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,327/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Mound City, MO
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Start date: ASAP
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,327 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)
OT travelers get strong weekly pay and a standard 8–4 style day shift. Good pick if you want short-term, higher-paying work without giving up your evenings.
If one of these fits you, apply soon and line up your next contract while options are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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