undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Moultrie, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Specialist Roles
Moultrie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both advanced clinicians and specialists. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or behavioral health, there are some solid options here right now.
Physician Pulmonology
- Employer: CompHealth (community-based teaching hospital)
- Location: Moultrie, GA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Salary: Guaranteed salary plus 100% of practice profits (details via recruiter)
Clinic-only pulmonology with bronchoscopy done in the hospital, no pulmonology call, and a steady 20–25 patients/day. Hospital-employed with strong APP support, teaching opportunities with residents and students, loan repayment help, and a monthly fellowship stipend for eligible candidates.
Sterling Center Women’s Health – Nurse Midwife
- Employer: Colquitt Regional Medical Center – Sterling Center Women’s Health
- Location: Moultrie, GA
- Type: Likely full-time (noted as ongoing clinical role)
- Salary: Not listed
Certified Nurse Midwife role providing prenatal, labor & delivery, postpartum, and gynecologic care in a team with OB/GYN physicians. You’ll manage vaginal deliveries, prescribe meds, order and interpret tests, and focus on patient-centered, evidence-based care with room for quality improvement and leadership.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Georgia
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Moultrie, GA (home, school, and community settings)
- Type: Full-time and part-time options
- Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact pay via their online compensation estimator
BCBA/BCaBA roles focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. Flexible caseloads, work–life balance, medical/dental/vision for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, PTO, sign-on bonuses in select areas, and strong mentorship plus free CEUs make this appealing if you want growth and support.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.