🏥 Moultrie, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Specialist Roles

Moultrie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both advanced clinicians and specialists. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or behavioral health, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: CompHealth (community-based teaching hospital)

CompHealth (community-based teaching hospital) Location: Moultrie, GA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Guaranteed salary plus 100% of practice profits (details via recruiter)

Clinic-only pulmonology with bronchoscopy done in the hospital, no pulmonology call, and a steady 20–25 patients/day. Hospital-employed with strong APP support, teaching opportunities with residents and students, loan repayment help, and a monthly fellowship stipend for eligible candidates.

Employer: Colquitt Regional Medical Center – Sterling Center Women’s Health

– Sterling Center Women’s Health Location: Moultrie, GA

Type: Likely full-time (noted as ongoing clinical role)

Likely (noted as ongoing clinical role) Salary: Not listed

Certified Nurse Midwife role providing prenatal, labor & delivery, postpartum, and gynecologic care in a team with OB/GYN physicians. You’ll manage vaginal deliveries, prescribe meds, order and interpret tests, and focus on patient-centered, evidence-based care with room for quality improvement and leadership.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Moultrie, GA (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time and part-time options

Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact pay via their online compensation estimator

BCBA/BCaBA roles focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges. Flexible caseloads, work–life balance, medical/dental/vision for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, PTO, sign-on bonuses in select areas, and strong mentorship plus free CEUs make this appealing if you want growth and support.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.