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Moultrie
Whoville Community Market set for Saturday
6 days ago
The Whoville Community Market will be held at the Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 5th Street SW, on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Families can shop from 42 local vendors and enjoy kids’ games, arts and crafts, and other activities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Moultrie Chamber
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