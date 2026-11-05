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Moultrie

Whoville Community Market set for Saturday

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8yAp_1Gp4cCvO00

The Whoville Community Market will be held at the Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 5th Street SW, on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Families can shop from 42 local vendors and enjoy kids’ games, arts and crafts, and other activities.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Moultrie Chamber

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