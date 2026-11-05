🛒 Moultrie Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service & Manager Roles

Moultrie’s retail scene is steady, with national chains hiring for both entry-level and management tracks. Good options here if you like helping customers and want room to grow.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 305 6th Street SE, Moultrie, GA 31768

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible)

Lead a busy dollar store while you learn the ropes through on‑the‑job training. You’ll hire and coach staff, run daily operations, keep the store looking sharp, and help drive profit, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 305 6th Street SE, Moultrie, GA 31768

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store role where you help customers, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you have some customer service experience and want flexible hours plus access to health benefits (eligibility-based), retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Moultrie, GA (various store locations in the market)

Moultrie, GA (various store locations in the market) Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Pay Range: $18.50 – $23.88/hour

Application Window Ends: 01/03/2027

16‑week training program to prepare you to run your own CVS store. You’ll learn leadership, customer care, merchandising, and inventory management, with strong support from district and HR leaders plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.