Mercedes and Audi have unveiled special adidas fan collections for the upcoming Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mercedes' range is called "Neon Lights", while Audi's is named "After Hours". Both collections are available now through adidas.com, and the pieces listed on the brand's US store range in price from $30 to $200.

The most expensive items are the outerwear. Mercedes' Las Vegas jacket and Audi's Las Vegas bomber jacket both cost $200.

The Mercedes collection is the bigger of the two. Alongside the jacket, it includes a $120 hoodie, a $95 long-sleeve T-shirt, $60 shorts, a $55 driver cap, a $50 race cap and T-shirts at $40 and $45.

Audi's line-up has a $55 driver cap, two graphic T-shirts at $45 each and a $30 bag.

The two teams arrive in Las Vegas in very different positions. Mercedes secured the 2026 constructors' championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Audi, in its first season as a works team after taking over Sauber, currently sits eighth in the standings with 28 points. The German outfit is three points behind Haas.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed the drivers' title at the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the history of F1. His team-mate George Russell is currently in the fight for second in the championship, sitting third behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg currently sit 14th and 15th in the drivers' standings, both on 14 points.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place from 19 to 21 November and is the first of the final three rounds of the season, ahead of Qatar and Abu Dhabi.