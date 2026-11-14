Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has become the new ambassador of the VDK Group, a Dutch group of installation and technical companies that is expanding across Europe.

The Dutchman will play a prominent role in the company's international branding over the coming years and will feature in its communications and marketing campaigns.

VDK was founded in 2013 as a Dutch group of technical companies and now has businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Verstappen said he saw parallels between the way VDK is organised and the way an F1 team works.

"There are many similarities between the world of VDK and Formula 1," the Red Bull driver said. "Technology plays a huge role, but anyone who follows the sport knows that you can only perform at your best if the entire team is top-notch.

"In a Formula 1 team, a huge number of people work every day to make everything better and faster. Everyone has their own area of specialisation and responsibility. I recognise that in the way VDK operates.

"It’s a group of many technical companies and professionals who all have their own expertise but are stronger together. VDK is an innovative company and also has major international ambitions. I’m excited to be a part of that in the coming years."

VDK founder and chief executive Frans van der Kolk said the Dutchman was the ideal fit for the company's next step.

"The fact that Max Verstappen is joining the VDK Group makes me incredibly proud," van der Kolk said. "Max has been among the absolute world’s best for years. But what appeals to me just as much is what lies behind that. Talent alone is never enough. You need good people around you, mutual trust, technical expertise, and the drive to get better every day. That’s exactly what I see in the VDK Group.

"We’ve grown by bringing together strong local and family-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs the freedom to thrive. That foundation won’t change. At the same time, we’re looking beyond our borders with increasing focus.

"With companies in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium, we’re forming an increasingly international group. Max Verstappen is known worldwide and, at the same time, embodies that recognisable Dutch down-to-earth attitude and winner’s mentality. To be honest, I can’t imagine a stronger face to represent where we want to take VDK."

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos, who has worked with VDK for the past two years, will stay on as an ambassador and speaker. According to the announcement, he played a key role in coordinating the partnership with Verstappen.

"I am very pleased with the collaboration with Frans and the VDK Group," Doornbos explained. "We’ve already achieved great things together, and I’ve really gotten to know the people behind VDK. The fact that I’ve now also been able to contribute to this next step makes it even more special.

"With Max, the VDK Group is, of course, bringing in someone who is truly in a league of his own. I’m happy that we’re now working together for the VDK Group and am really looking forward to the years ahead."