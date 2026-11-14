The 2026-27 Formula E season will be a before and after for the electric championship. The arrival of Gen4, the new single-seater, will bring a different weekend format, different circuits and a car capable of more. The action will begin with testing at Circuito del Jarama from 16-20 November, and the campaign will start in Mexico, in January.

Here is who will drive for each team in the new Formula E season, Season 13, and the questions still pending.

2026-27 Formula E line-ups: Drivers and Teams

In bold the drivers changing teams

In italics, the debutants

What are the new teams in Formula E?

Three new names are expected in Formula E: Opel, Fusion and Fortescue Zero.

Opel will be Stellantis' new brand in the championship alongside Citroen, following the departure of DS Penske. The German manufacturer's team has brought in Mitch Evans as its star driver after many years at Jaguar and Theo Pourchaire, who was with another Stellantis group brand, Peugeot, in WEC.

Fortescue Zero is an Australian team that will take the place and facilities of DS Penske, but will be linked to Jaguar, as it will run its powertrain. Fortescue is not new to racing, nor to Formula E. Its origins go back to Williams Racing (as Williams Advanced Engineering) and it was the official engineering supplier of Pit Boost for the electric category.

Another change, not of team but related to one, is that Andretti is switching from Porsche powertrains to Nissan ones, which will therefore once again have a customer team after McLaren disappeared from the grid after 2025.

The Fusion team, Porsche's customer outfit, has not yet been launched, and the name has not been confirmed, nor have its drivers.

In other words, three teams will enter and only one will leave, so there will be 12 teams, two more than in 2026.

Who are the drivers in Formula E?

Champion Pascal Wehrlein continues with Porsche, which is keeping an unchanged line-up, as it will continue with Nico Muller as his team-mate. Like Porsche, Mahindra (with Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara); Andretti (with Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich) and Citroen (with Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy) are keeping the same line-up in 2027 as the previous year.

Meanwhile the 2025 champion, Oliver Rowland, also continues with Nissan, while Antonio Felix da Costa stays at Jaguar and Pepe Martí remains at Cupra, meaning only 11 drivers remain with their teams in 2027.

While the future of Taylor Barnard still unclear the British driver will change teams again, after DS Penske left Formula E at the end of last year. It remains to be seen whether he ends up at Fusion or Fortescue.

Perhaps the biggest change is that of Evans, Jaguar's standard-bearer for a decade, who now leaves the team to lead Opel's new project.

With DS Penske not on the grid, Maximilian Guenther has moved to Envision.

Dan Ticktum is no longer Pepe Martí's team-mate at Cupra and has joined the new Fortescue team, and Zane Maloney is Rowland's new team-mate at Nissan after spending the last two years with Lola Yamaha.

For his part, Stoffel Vandoorne will be a Jaguar race driver in 2026-2027 after having been its third driver the previous year, so he is not changing team as such, even though his previous active season in Formula E had been with Maserati.

Like Vandoorne, his Maserati team-mate two seasons ago, Jake Hughes, also returns this year after sitting out 2025-2026. He will be Martí's team-mate at Cupra.

Four drivers who have left Formula E

The major absences will be two Formula E champions who have been in the category from the start. Sebastien Buemi, champion in 2015-2016, is leaving to focus solely on the WEC, where he was crowned champion with Toyota last weekend. Lucas Di Grassi, 2016-2017 Formula E champion, who is retiring from motorsport.

No longer on the Formula E grid as drivers will be Norman Nato, who leaves Nissan, nor Joel Eriksson.

The new drivers in Formula E for 2027

At least four drivers will make their Formula E debuts in Season 13 (pending Fusion's announcement).

Theo Pourchaire, F2 champion in 2023, returns to single-seaters after being in the WEC with Peugeot, and will drive for the new Opel team.

Another will be Zak O'Sullivan, who was Envision's test driver and will now be a race driver. The 21-year-old Briton was F3 runner-up in 2023.

Also debuting will be Russian-Israeli Robert Shwartzman, F3 champion in 2019, who will compete with Lola, after several rookie sessions in Formula E.

Lola completes its line-up with another rookie, Enzo Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, who arrives after being runner-up in IndyNXT.