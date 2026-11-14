The first Ferrari Style flagship store in New York has opened on the corner of Prince Street and Mercer Street in Manhattan's SoHo district.

Ferrari signed a lease on 3,700 square feet back in 2024 for a two-storey unit previously used by Nespresso.

The ground floor of the store features menswear, shoes, bags and other accessories, and the Ferrari Collectables section, which includes rare mechanical parts and other objects from the factory.

A sculpted staircase leads to the first floor, where visitors will find the womenswear and the Ferrari Style Atelier, which Ferrari says is "one of only two in the world". The other is in London.

The atelier handles made-to-measure and made-to-order work as well as bespoke, one-off creations. It is screened off by leather curtains that run from floor to ceiling, and customers can pick the colours, finishes, hardware and interior details of bags and accessories.

The design comes from two outside studios working under Rocco Iannone, Ferrari Style's creative director. Berlin architects Gonzalez Haase AAS gave the interior an industrial feel with steel and polished metal, while Milan's Formafantasma built metal-and-glass display units modelled on workshop equipment.

Iannone built the whole project around the Ferrari Officina, or workshop, concept.

"The Officina is the place where intuition is given form through discipline, and where the human touch works in harmony with mechanical precision. For New York, we wanted to translate this spirit into a space in which architecture, fashion and object design each retain their own identity while contributing to a single Ferrari language," he said.

For the launch, Ferrari Style teamed up with Swizz Beatz, the American record producer, on a capsule collection. Called Curated by Swizz, it was designed only for the New York store.