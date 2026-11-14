For an established Formula 1 driver, being beaten by a 20-year-old team-mate can sometimes lead to garage politics and excuses. For George Russell, the 2026 season delivered exactly that high-pressure scenario as Kimi Antonelli stormed to the world championship in the sister Mercedes W17.

But rather than deflecting blame after a season marred by mechanical misfortune and driving errors, Russell is confronting the reality of Antonelli's raw speed head-on.

Speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Mercedes technical director James Allison provided a glimpse into the intra-team dynamic at Brackley, praising Russell for his brutal self-awareness in the face of defeat.

"He does not hide from his own deficiencies. He's one of the most honest drivers I've ever had the good fortune to work with," Allison revealed. "He can see the areas where Kimi has been quicker than him this year, and he knows that those are things that he needs to bring to the table to compete on equal or better terms with this precocious young talent."

Adapting to the new benchmark

Antonelli's driving style - specifically his extreme use of mid-corner brake migration adjustments - allowed the Italian to preserve his rear tyres and extract blistering pace late in stints. Russell, whose strength traditionally lies in a more conventional, aggressive throttle application on corner exit, found himself outpaced in several tyre-degrading scenarios.

But, according to Allison, Russell's willingness to acknowledge that specific technical gap is exactly what makes him a championship-calibre driver.

"I do very much admire the fact that he looks straight down the barrel of that," Allison explained. "[We're] gonna see him looking to build the platform that is going to let him have a run at it next year alongside an amazingly talented team-mate."

With the 2026 constructors' championship successfully secured for Mercedes, Russell's focus has completely shifted toward evolving his set-up parameters to match Antonelli's benchmark for the upcoming 2027 season.