The live NBC broadcast for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway earned a 1.37 rating and 2.471 million viewers this past weekend.

That is down from the 2025 finale at Phoenix Raceway, also on NBC, which had a 1.45 rating and 2.774 million viewers.

This year was the first time with a Chase championship format since 2013, but the title was very nearly decided before the race even got underway.

Kyle Larson locked up his third NASCAR Cup title early in Stage 1, while Ryan Blaney went on to win the race with a late pass.

According to the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR averaged 2.419 million viewers during the 2026 Cup Series season, which was down 2% from last year, as 2025 averaged 2.479 million viewers.

Of note, the way NASCAR measures ratings in 2026 has changed. This story goes into further detail about it, as Nielsen Media Research shifted to a new metric of 'Big Data + Panel.'

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