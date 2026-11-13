Myers Riley Motorsports is leaning heavily into racing heritage and long-standing paddock connections as it prepares for its second season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The team confirmed today that its #16 Allan Myers Ford Mustang GT3 will return to the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class in 2027 with a revamped driver roster and a new look. Brazilian veteran Felipe Fraga returns to anchor the effort, joined by Jarett Andretti as his full-season co-driver and Riley Dickinson stepping in for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. A fourth driver for the endurance races will be named later.

Backed by the partnership between 3 Dog Garage collector Ross Myers and veteran sports car designer and team owner Bill Riley, the organization is aiming squarely at the Bob Akin Award—an honor bestowed upon the highest-scoring Bronze-rated driver in GTD that carries an automatic invitation to the 2028 24 Hours of Le Mans. To mark the new campaign, the No. 16 Mustang will trade its 2026 red-and-black 1969 Boss 302 throwback scheme for a yellow-and-black livery.

“The 2027 season represents an exciting opportunity for Myers Riley Motorsports to build on its foundations and pursue even greater ambitions,” said Ross Myers, Team Co-Owner. “The goal extends beyond competing for victories and podium finishes in IMSA. The pursuit of the Bob Akin Award and the opportunity to earn a place at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans are central to the team's ambitions. Welcoming Jarett Andretti to the program also carries special significance, uniting two families with a remarkable motorsports history and an opportunity to write a new chapter together. With a talented driver lineup, a motivated crew, and the experience gained throughout the past season, the foundation is in place. The ambition is clear: succeed in IMSA and, ultimately, carry that momentum onto the international stage in Le Mans.”

Bill Riley added, “It’s great to be continuing our partnership with Ross Myers for another season with the Ford Mustang GT3. I am looking forward to having Felipe Fraga back with us, as he has been an important part of our program for several years. I have also had the opportunity to work with both Jarett Andretti and Riley Dickinson in the past, so I know the talent and dedication they bring to the table. I am excited to bring this group together under one team, and I believe we have a strong lineup to build on the progress we made last season and fight for competitive results in 2027.”

Fraga brings significant endurance pedigree to the squad. While his 10 WeatherTech Championship victories – including wins at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and Motul Petit Le Mans – all came in LMP3 machinery, he recently wrapped up his first full GTD campaign with a season-best seventh-place finish at Long Beach.

"I am very happy to be returning for another season with a team that feels like family to me here in the United States," Fraga said. "I have been working with this group across different programs since 2019, and it means a lot to have their continued trust and support. I am looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang GT3, and our ultimate goal is to earn an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

Joining him full-time is Andretti, who has logged 27 WeatherTech Championship starts across GTD and LMP3 competition – primarily between 2021 and 2024 in Aston Martin, Porsche, and Ligier entries. The move also revives a decades-old family link: Jarett’s late father, John Andretti, raced cars designed by Bill Riley’s father, Bob Riley, during IMSA's GTP era in the 1980s.

"I am very excited to be joining the #16 Myers Riley Ford Mustang for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season," Andretti said. "My dad worked with Bob Riley back in the 1980s during the GTP era, and I am proud to have the opportunity to continue that connection and create more history alongside the Riley family in 2027. I would like to thank Ross Myers and Allan Myers for making this opportunity possible."

Rounding out the confirmed trio is Riley Dickinson, a standout in single-make Porsche racing who captured the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup North America title. Having made just one prior WeatherTech Championship appearance – at the 2024 Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Kellymoss – the 2027 endurance slate will give Dickinson his first multi-race IMSA campaign across five major endurance events.

"I am really looking forward to being part of the Myers Riley program for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech Michelin Endurance Cup," Dickinson said. "It was great to watch this group from afar last season and see the progress and development they made throughout the year. I'm proud to have the opportunity to join the team and help continue that momentum as we fight for strong results. I am very grateful to Ross and Bill for the opportunity, and I am looking forward to making the most of it and fighting for a championship when we get to (Michelin Raceway) Road Atlanta."

Read Also: