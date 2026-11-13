IndyCar has released the 2027 schedule for Indy NXT, mapping out a 15-race campaign across 11 North American venues. Featuring four doubleheader weekends and a diverse blend of street circuits, road courses, and ovals, the upcoming slate will test rising open-wheel talent as they push toward the IndyCar Series.

The 2027 calendar builds on a record-setting 2026 season. Last year’s championship tied series records with 10 different race winners—seven of whom were first-time victors—and set a new all-time passing record after breaking track overtaking marks at nine different circuits. Paddock expansion also pushed the grid to an average of 24 starters per event, the highest mark in 17 years.

Off the track, television viewership across FOX Sports’ FS1 and FS2 climbed 14 percent year-over-year. FOX Sports will return to broadcast every race of the 2027 season.

“As we have seen in the NTT IndyCar Series, Indy NXT by Firestone is in the midst of immense growth both on and off the track,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said. “With 10 different race winners last season, it is clear that the competition is as fierce as ever as drivers look to move up to the IndyCar Series.

“With our partners at FOX Sports, the exposure and value of Indy NXT has clearly reached new heights. We know the 2027 schedule will provide another intense test for drivers and teams and produce a deserving champion to celebrate at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.”

2027 Race Calendar Highlights

Spring Street Openers: The campaign kicks off Sunday, March 7, on the Streets of St. Petersburg – marking the venue's 17th appearance and sixth straight year as the opener – before heading to Texas on Sunday, March 21, for the second annual Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

Barber Doubleheader & IMS: Barber Motorsports Park hosts the year's first doubleheader on April 3–4 (following a 2026 opener that saw a track-record 96 passes, including 83 for position). On Saturday, May 15, the series returns to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which yielded a record 284 passes in 2026.

Summer stretch: June opens on the Streets of Detroit (June 6) and World Wide Technology Raceway (June 13), with both venues having set passing records in 2026. Back-to-back doubleheaders follow at Road America’s 4.014-mile circuit (June 26–27) and a Fourth of July weekend showcase at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 3–4).

Late-season and finale: After a trip west to Portland International Raceway on Saturday, July 31, the series contests its final oval event of the year at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, Aug. 28. For the second straight year, the champion will be crowned during a Labor Day weekend doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 4–5.

2027 testing schedule & IndyCar opportunities

Alongside the race calendar, teams and drivers will have extensive track time through group and open oval testing:

Preseason Group Tests: Following an initial test at Barber Motorsports Park, teams will reconvene at Sebring International Raceway on Jan. 27–28.

Following an initial test at Barber Motorsports Park, teams will reconvene at Sebring International Raceway on Jan. 27–28. In-Season Group Tests: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (April 28–29) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Aug. 2, just two days after the Portland race).

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (April 28–29) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Aug. 2, just two days after the Portland race). Oval Open Tests: World Wide Technology Raceway (April 22) and the Milwaukee Mile (June 17).

The series continues to serve as a key development path to IndyCar. Following Dale Coyne Racing's announcement this week that Nikita Johnson will graduate to the IndyCar Series in 2027, each of the last four Indy NXT champions will hold full-time rides at the top level next year. In 2026 alone, 15 Indy NXT alumni competed full time in IndyCar, while 20 past participants raced in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“Indy NXT by Firestone has been an ideal home for developing drivers and team personnel, and the diligent work from all of our stakeholders has produced meaningful results,” Indy NXT Director Kirk Dooley said. “Once again, we have strategically added a testing schedule to an already impressive lineup of race weekends that will continue to provide an exemplary proving ground for IndyCar’s next generation of stars. Combined with record paddock growth and exposure, 2027 is shaping up to be another exhilarating season.”

Broadcast & streaming details

Specific FOX Sports network assignments and broadcast times will be released at a later date. Live audio coverage will continue via IndyCar Radio on SiriusXM channel 190 and the IndyCar App powered by NTT Data, while international fans outside the U.S. can stream all 15 races, practice sessions, and qualifying live on IndyCar Live.

2027 IndyNXT schedule

Date(s) Venue Track Type Format Sun, March 7 Streets of St. Petersburg Street Single Race Sun, March 21 Streets of Arlington Street Single Race Sat–Sun, April 3–4 Barber Motorsports Park Road Doubleheader Sat, May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Single Race Sun, June 6 Streets of Detroit Street Single Race Sun, June 13 World Wide Technology Raceway Oval Single Race Sat–Sun, June 26–27 Road America Road Doubleheader Sat–Sun, July 3–4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Road Doubleheader Sat, July 31 Portland International Raceway Road Single Race Sat, Aug. 28 Milwaukee Mile Oval Single Race Sat–Sun, Sept. 4–5 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Road Doubleheader (Finale)

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