The 2026 IndyCar Series season was a year of historic breakthroughs and hard-earned validation for Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR). While the Indiana-based outfit continued to operate with one of the smallest budgets and commercial footprints in the paddock, it consistently punched above its weight.

Bringing in Rinus VeeKay to pilot the #76 Chevrolet proved to be one of the shrewdest off-season moves on the grid. After a 2025 reset with Dale Coyne Racing following his departure from ECR, the 25-year-old Dutchman immediately gelled with JHR’s engineering group, delivering the team’s first-ever top-10 finish in the Drivers' Championship (10th, 378 points). VeeKay’s year was defined not by lucky caution-flag gambles, but by genuine single-lap and race-day pace across every discipline.

The Dutchman’s campaign gathered serious momentum during the Month of May. After opening the year with a solid ninth-place run on the streets of St. Petersburg, VeeKay spearheaded JHR’s strongest May to date, qualifying 11th and charging to sixth in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 to secure the organization's best-ever result at the Brickyard. That early-season form translated into relentless summer consistency as he collected fourth-place finishes at World Wide Technology Raceway, Mid-Ohio – where he fended off champion Alex Palou in an unsponsored car – and Portland, alongside a seventh on the streets of Markham.

The crown jewel arrived during the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader finale weekend. After leading 25 laps en route to seventh in Race 1, VeeKay charged from 24th on the grid in Race 2 to claim third, securing JHR’s lone podium of the season. By the checkered flag at Laguna Seca, he had tallied four top-five finishes and eight top-10s across 18 starts - both career-high marks - en route to becoming the undisputed leader of the team.

Across the garage, Sting Ray Robb’s second consecutive season in the #77 Chevrolet told a far more difficult story. Entering 2026 with continuity alongside his engineering group, the 25-year-old Idaho native struggled to extract qualifying speed, posting an average starting position of 22.4.

Forced to fight from the rear of the field every weekend, Robb was frequently caught up in mid-pack attrition – including a heavy secondary collision following David Malukas' hard impact during the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix on the streets of Washington, D.C. in August – and failed to record a single top-10 finish across the 18-race schedule - the only full-time driver to do so. A best result of 11th left him 25th in the final Drivers' Championship with 182 points, trailing his teammate by nearly 200 points.

While VeeKay’s relentless consistency and giant-killing pace carried JHR to unprecedented heights, Robb’s season-long struggles to escape the back of the grid highlighted the stark developmental gap between the team's two entries.

JHR enters the winter with momentum courtesy of VeeKay’s campaign, but also plenty of questions on the ownership side of things as rumors of a potential split between co-owners Brad Hollinger and Ricardo Juncos continue to get louder. With all of that going on, though, VeeKay is all but officially locked in to return to lead the team in the #76 entry after attracting paddock-wide attention for his giant-killing runs.

Meanwhile, while Robb pivots to sports car racing for the off-season to make his prototype debut in the Asian Le Mans Series with United Autosports – sharing the #22 ORECA 07 LMP2 entry alongside Ian Aguilera and Giorgio Roda – the status of the sister #77 seat remains open as team leadership weighs whether to retain commercial backing or pair VeeKay with someone new, such as Caio Collet, Callum Ilott, or Nolan Siegel, to help turn Juncos Hollinger Racing into a consistent two-car threat in 2027.

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