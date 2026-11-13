The Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled a new trophy design for next weekend’s Formula 1 round, inspired by the city and its neon lights.

The 3.6kg, 56cm-tall winners’ trophy took six months to develop and build and emulates the neon signs synonymous with the Las Vegas strip that the circuit is based around.

The trophy contains 122 lights puts a new meaning to ‘seeing your name in lights’ for the winner in a design unique to the Nevada city.

It also features a distinctive V-shaped silhouette, with the bulbs converging toward the point of the V, similar to the way vintage marquees in Las Vegas directed attention toward the featured performer's name made famous on the city’s Freemont Street.

Race organisers teamed up with Bowen Studios and Ore Designs again – having designed the 2023-25 Las Vegas GP trophies – using a 3D model and rendering before developing the finished product.

The Las Vegas GP takes place on 19-21 November before the F1 season concludes with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds on the subsequent weekends.

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