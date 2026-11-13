Honda technical director Romano Albesiano believes aerodynamics will play an “even more important role” in MotoGP under the 2027 regulations, despite the rulemakers' intention to curb its influence.

As part of a push to make grand prix racing safer, more sustainable and spectacular, MotoGP is overhauling its technical rulebook next year, with changes covering everything from chassis and engine to aerodynamics and the tyre supplier.

One of the key objectives of the new ruleset is to reduce the reliance on aero through a series of restrictions governing the use and dimensions of winglets. The intention is to reverse a trend that Ducati pioneered in the mid-2010s and which has been widely blamed for making it harder for riders to follow each other closely on track.

While Albesiano expects the 2027 regulations to be successful in curtailing the use of more prominent aero parts such as front winglets, he believes the engineers will continue to find clever ways to generate more downforce, with virtually every external component of the motorcycle designed with airflow in mind.

“Regulations have changed, aiming to reduce [aero], especially the wings. There will be less downforce from the wing probably,” Albesiano told Motorsport.com.

“But as of today, engineers are playing with the airflow around all the bikes. It's not only the wings. The wings capture your attention, but engineers are playing with the [air] pressure in every single part of the bike. So it will be even more important, I think, in the future.”

Under the 2027 regulations, the maximum width of the front fairing will be reduced from 600mm to 550mm, while the height will likewise be slashed from 1250 to 550mm.

Further, the foremost point of the front fairing will be moved back by 50mm, while the rearward taper will also become narrower.

These changes are expected to significantly alter the appearance of MotoGP bikes next year, but Albesiano does not expect them to change the fundamental approach to aerodynamic development.

“Especially the body, especially the lower part of the body, but also the rear,” he said when asked about key areas of focus for aerodynamicists.

“Almost all the visible parts of the motorcycle have to be designed taking into consideration the mechanical aspect and aerodynamic aspect. Every single part.

“For example, you see the swingarm has now become an aerodynamic part. And the exhaust, you cannot just design the best exhaust, you have to design an exhaust which gives the engine performance, but also fits in the aerodynamic project of the bike.”

The increased use of aerodynamics has primarily been blamed for deteriorating MotoGP’s on-track product, with riders finding it increasingly harder to follow other bikes through corners.

But Albesiano stressed that aero is not the only factor affecting the quality of racing, pointing to front tyre pressure management as another significant challenge.

With Pirelli replacing Michelin as MotoGP's official tyre supplier in 2027, it remains to be seen whether riders will continue to struggle to stay within the minimum front tyre pressure limits during races.

“I hope it will be less critical in terms of front tyre pressure management next year. I hope, but I don't know,” he said.

“Today, front tyre pressure is impacting races a lot - not the qualifying, but the race. It's a different topic, but both [factors] are affecting.”

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