Sebastien Bourdais hopes his victory in the World Endurance Championship’s Monza finale will help his chances of securing a drive for 2027, even though he insists he does not need to prove his worth.

The Frenchman recorded his maiden Hypercar win in last week’s 6 Hours of Monza, taking the top spot in the #38 Cadillac V-Series.R alongside Earl Bamber and Jack Aitken.

The four-time Champ Car title winner played a crucial role in Jota’s success, fending off the #36 Alpine A424 LMDh of Victor Martins in the middle phase of the race when the safety car bunched the field back together

The result comes at a time when Bourdais is searching for a new seat, with his five-year stint with General Motors set to end without a new contract.

Only last week, the 47-year-old had hit out at FIA’s driver categorisation system, arguing that it forces veteran racers like him into an early retirement.

With negotiations for a 2027 drive ongoing, Bourdais admitted that the victory “couldn’t hurt” in a sport where drivers are often judged based on their most recent result.

“I'd like to believe that it's not really about that [proving I have still got it] and [this result] wasn't really needed, but it also never hurts.

“So, I’m definitely talking to a few people on both sides of the Atlantic. It's food for thought and a bit of validation.

“Unfortunately, in racing, there's always a bit of a syndrome, which is called short-term memory that tends to linger around. So, you always have to kind of remind people that you're there.

“I think it never hurts. So, we'll see what the future holds.”

In a career spanning three decades, Bourdais has won races in IndyCar, IMSA (including Daytona and Sebring enduros) and V8 Supercars, while his title run in the Champ Car Series makes him one of the most successful drivers in American open-wheel racing.

He has also come agonisingly close to winning the Le Mans 24 Hours outright, finishing runner-up on three different occasions with Peugeot and winning the class once in 2016 with Ford.

This year, the #38 Cadillac was among the leading contenders for the top spot at La Sarthe, but a broken “two-dollar part” forced Bourdais and his team-mates to retire just before dawn.

Looking back at his last two campaigns in Hypercar with Cadillac’s factory Jota team, Bourdais admitted that the Monza win came as a relief after several near-misses.

“It's been almost two years where we've been knocking at the door. We've been close. We thought we had some and then they just went away for one reason or another, and it's been quite frustrating at times,” he said.

“I don't think Monza really was the strongest performance as far as speed as we had. But Jack managed to get that lead. And then from there, it was like ‘head down, just execute’.

“I feel like it took us a while to really just put all the pieces together. And today was the day.

“It could have been at Le Mans as well. Obviously, destiny decided otherwise. To be very honest, Toyota was mega strong at the end of the race anyway, so it would have been a tall order, but today was the day.

“As far as I'm concerned, obviously, particularly because it's the end of the chapter with GM and Cadillac, it's even more meaningful and I’m definitely going to savour that one.”

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