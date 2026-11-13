In motorsport, extended periods of failure usually result in swift executive turnover. But when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff attempted to hold himself accountable for the team's struggles in recent years, his boss flatly refused to let him walk away.

Speaking at the 2026 Golden Steering Wheel awards in Berlin, Wolff provided a glimpse into the internal corporate dynamics at Mercedes-Benz during the team's difficulties during the ground-effect era. Recognising the squad's severe drop in performance following its historic run of constructors' championships, Wolff admitted he was fully prepared to hand over the reins.

“I’ve offered Ola [Källenius] my resignation several times over the past few years, but he’s always said: ‘You’ll keep doing this,’” Wolff revealed.

Wolff holds an unusual position on the Formula 1 grid. Unlike a traditional team principal who serves purely as an employee, Wolff is a shareholder in the Mercedes F1 team.

Despite his ownership stake, Wolff has consistently maintained that he would step aside from the day-to-day operational leadership if he felt someone else could manage the team better. But rather than accepting a leadership shuffle during the team's lowest points, Källenius used his corporate leverage to ensure Wolff stayed put to lead the team out of its slump.

With Mercedes now showing signs of recovery after securing the 2026 constructors' championship in Brazil, the immediate pressure to resign has evaporated. When asked by reporters in Berlin if he plans to remain in his role moving forward, Wolff pointed directly back to the CEO's mandate.

“Yes. Ola is forcing me to,” Wolff joked.

The comments echo Wolff's recent statements regarding his long-term plans. While he is actively vetting potential successors to eventually take over the day-to-day management of the team, the Austrian remains firmly planted on the pitwall for the foreseeable future. As Wolff noted earlier this month, “I don’t plan to call it a day.”