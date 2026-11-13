Etihad Airways has taken its partnership with McLaren from the track to the sky, officially unveiling a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner wrapped in the Formula 1 team's iconic papaya orange.

The custom livery was revealed on 9 November 2026 at an Etihad Engineering facility in Abu Dhabi. During the unveiling, Etihad claimed a Guinness World Record for the largest single-piece "kabuki reveal"—a theatrical mechanism where a massive curtain drops to uncover an object.

According to Etihad, the aircraft represents the first time a Formula 1 team's branding has been featured on a wide-body commercial airliner. The aircraft design pairs McLaren’s vibrant papaya orange fuselage with a dark mask around the cockpit windows, while retaining Etihad’s distinctive tail fin pattern.

Underneath the new paint, the specific Boeing 787-10 (registration A6-BMI) has a unique history. Before entering passenger service for Etihad, the airframe served as a flying laboratory for Boeing and NASA as the 2020 ecoDemonstrator, conducting noise and sustainable fuel tests.

Route and in-flight experience

The papaya Dreamliner is not reserved exclusively for VIPs or race weekends. It officially entered commercial service on 10 November 2026, operating flight EY103 from Abu Dhabi to Madrid.

Moving forward, the aircraft will fly regular passenger routes across Etihad’s global network.

European Destinations: Expected routes include Dublin, Milan, and Vienna.

Asian Destinations: the jet is scheduled to fly to Bali, Bangkok, Delhi, and Jakarta.

In addition to the exterior paint scheme, the partnership extends into the cabin. Etihad introduced exclusive, limited-edition McLaren loungewear for First and Business Class passengers on longer flights operating on the aircraft.