Kimi Antonelli opens up on "very emotional" visit to Ayrton Senna's family estate

2026 Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli has opened up about his recent visit to Ayrton Senna's family home ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver went to Fazenda Dois Lagos, the Senna family estate, on Tuesday, two days after clinching the F1 title in Mexico. He shared a photo of himself sitting in the Lotus 98T that Senna raced in 1986 and thanked the family for an "unforgettable day".

Speaking to the media at Interlagos, Antonelli said the experience had been even more emotional than he expected it to be.

"I was truly emotional," the Italian said. "A very, very special day, a day that I will remember forever. That's why I will always be thankful and grateful towards the Senna family for allowing me to see that, and to even sit in the car, which was very special.

"It was an amazing day. I actually didn't want to leave. I tried to stay as long as I could there, because it was such a nice experience. The Senna family was very open about showing places where Ayrton used to spend most of his time. It was crazy to think.

"When I was there, I was like, 'Wow, Ayrton was actually here. He was spending time in his room.' It was very emotional and a very, very special day."

Antonelli was joined for the visit by his father, Marco, as well as Senna's nephew Bruno and nieces Bianca and Lalalli. Bruno later thanked the 20-year-old on Instagram for "the karting lesson", with the estate having its own kart track.

He will also race this weekend with a special tribute helmet to Senna, 35 years since the Brazilian's first home win at Interlagos in 1991.

"This one means a lot to me," Antonelli posted on social media alongside the special helmet design. "My special helmet for the weekend! A tribute to my idol and Brazil. I hope you guys like it as much as I do."