Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff’s claim that era of "ruthless" F1 drivers is over

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has responded to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's claim that the era of the "ruthless" F1 driver is over.

After Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden world championship at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, Wolff used the 20-year-old as an example of a new kind of champion.

"This notion of win at all costs, selfish, opportunistic, ruthless for your own benefit, that model of racing driver has died," Wolff said.

"We have a new champion that represents values like humility, like integrity, loyalty, respect, being himself. Should be a role model for many other young drivers in junior formulas. And should be a role model for the few entitled ones in Formula 1, the endless moaners on the radio, the ones that complain, the ones that crash."

Wolff did not name any drivers, but Verstappen and two-time champion Fernando Alonso were asked for their views during the drivers' press conference at Interlagos.

"I mean, everyone is entitled to their opinion, right? I have nothing else to say, really," Verstappen said. "Every person is different anyway. I think that’s what is good for Formula 1, because if everyone has the same personality, it’s very boring."

Alonso was invited to share his thoughts on Wolff's comments, but he refused.

Verstappen was more expansive when the subject turned to his own radio messages, which have often featured complaints about the car this season.

"With shifts or whatever that you hear me complain about, it’s just because I’m never satisfied, because I think always certain things can be better, and I always try to fine-tune or find improvements," the Dutchman explained.

"So if you hear it as complaining or whatever, it’s more for me to make sure that the team is always looking into details to try and find more lap time because I know there is more lap time in it."

Verstappen sits second in the drivers' standings heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix.