Kimi Antonelli admits he questioned himself throughout his rookie campaign

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 champion last weekend in Mexico, as with four rounds to go, his closest rivals lost even a theoretical chance of challenging him for the title this year. The Italian's strong performances allowed him to dominate the season - but the picture looked different last year, when he entered Formula 1 at the age of 18. Despite several standout races, much of his rookie campaign proved difficult.

That led many to question whether Mercedes had made the wrong call by promoting him into F1 too early - and speaking on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson, Antonelli admitted he had questioned himself, too.

"I'm actually looking back, I'm very glad that the team went through all those difficult moments because I think they shaped me," he said. "They made me grow a lot faster. They made me mature a lot faster. And also I got to experience all kinds of situations that year, you know, the highs, the lows."

"There were good moments last season, of course, a long difficult period. But, you know, even though it was very tough back then, and I'm not going to lie, I've been questioning myself over and over again last season during that stretch."

Antonelli replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - and has now brought the team its first drivers' title since 2020.

"I will always be grateful towards Mercedes, towards everyone involved in this project that started back in 2018. And also for them to put me straight into the Mercedes car last year was a big gamble.

"Going straight into Mercedes, yes, it was difficult because I was much more under the spotlight. And that made me push to try and learn even quicker. But then again, being able to overcome that moment was what really shaped me.

"When you know that you still got the same support, that people's mind even hasn't changed, going through that difficult period, that was what helped me to overcome that as well, because I knew that despite not performing at the level I should have or not performing up to the expectations, I still had the full support of the team."

"And that made me realise that I could rely on all of them and that they will always be behind me to help me in every occasion. So that helped me as well to overcome that period and gave me the confidence as well."

The Italian stressed that going through a tough spell in 2025 helped him improve, which ultimately proved important during this year's campaign.

"I think also this year, what really helped me is that the team embraced me for who I am," he said. "And that allowed me to be myself within the team, allowed me to have fun, of course, in the right moments at the right time. But those have helped me massively to then go in the car and be focused and do the best job I can."