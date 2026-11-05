F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to Interlagos this weekend with Kimi Antonelli arriving as world champion after clinching his first title at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old became Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion and Italy’s first since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Mercedes could now complete the double in Brazil, carrying a 126-point constructors’ championship lead over Ferrari into the weekend.

Max Verstappen arrives in strong form after winning three of the last four grands prix, while Ferrari will look to respond after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first-lap battle cost the team a potential victory in Mexico.

There will also be a home debut for Rafael Camara at Haas, while Colton Herta will make his sixth FP1 appearance of the season for Cadillac as he targets the final point required for his FIA superlicence.

Friday brings free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Brazil GP.

How can I watch the F1 Brazil GP?

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How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Brazil GP weekend.

F1 Brazil GP Friday schedule

Times local to Sao Paulo:

Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT

Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT

For UK viewers:

Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 3:30pm GMT

Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 7:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 10:30am ET

Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 2:00pm ET

F1 Brazil GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Sao Paulo:

Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT

Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT

Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT

Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT

Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazil Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT

Brazil GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and relatively cool at Interlagos, with temperatures around 21-23C for FP1.

Rain overnight and early in the morning could leave some damp areas, but the risk during both practice sessions is currently only around 10%. Temperatures should rise slightly to 22-24C for FP2, with occasional sunshine possible.

Conditions are expected to become much warmer and less settled on Saturday, when showers, thunderstorms and stronger winds could affect qualifying.

Brazil GP track facts

Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Event: Brazil GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, November 8

Circuit length: 4.309km

Corners: 15

Race distance: 71 laps / 305.879km

Interlagos is a compact anti-clockwise circuit known for its elevation changes, the downhill Senna S and a technical middle sector before the long uphill run back towards the start-finish line. Its short lap and varied layout traditionally produce close racing and frequent overtaking opportunities.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from Brazil GP - Thursday

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

A samba dancer performs in the Paddock

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Mechanics work on the car of Rafael Camara, Haas F1

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1

Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell, Mercedes

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1

Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Colton Herta, Cadillac F1 Team, Pietro Fittipaldi, Cadillac F1 Team

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The name of Rafael Camara on the Haas F1 VF-26

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1

Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell, Mercedes

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The name of Freddie Slater on the Audi F1 Team R26

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jack Doohan, Alpine

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team

Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images