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F1 Brazil GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
By Michael Banovsky,5 days ago
Formula 1 heads to Interlagos this weekend with Kimi Antonelli arriving as world champion after clinching his first title at the Mexico Grand Prix.
The 20-year-old became Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion and Italy’s first since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Mercedes could now complete the double in Brazil, carrying a 126-point constructors’ championship lead over Ferrari into the weekend.
Max Verstappen arrives in strong form after winning three of the last four grands prix, while Ferrari will look to respond after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first-lap battle cost the team a potential victory in Mexico.
There will also be a home debut for Rafael Camara at Haas, while Colton Herta will make his sixth FP1 appearance of the season for Cadillac as he targets the final point required for his FIA superlicence.
Friday brings free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Brazil GP.Read Also:
How can I watch the F1 Brazil GP?
How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Brazil GP weekend.
F1 Brazil GP Friday schedule
Times local to Sao Paulo:
Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT
Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT
For UK viewers:
Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 3:30pm GMT
Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 7:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 10:30am ET
Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 2:00pm ET
F1 Brazil GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Sao Paulo:
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BRT
- Friday, November 6 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BRT
- Saturday, November 7 — qualifying — 3:00pm BRT
- Sunday, November 8 — 2026 Brazil Grand Prix — 2:00pm BRT
Brazil GP Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy and relatively cool at Interlagos, with temperatures around 21-23C for FP1.
Rain overnight and early in the morning could leave some damp areas, but the risk during both practice sessions is currently only around 10%. Temperatures should rise slightly to 22-24C for FP2, with occasional sunshine possible.
Conditions are expected to become much warmer and less settled on Saturday, when showers, thunderstorms and stronger winds could affect qualifying.
Brazil GP track facts
- Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Event: Brazil GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, November 8
- Circuit length: 4.309km
- Corners: 15
- Race distance: 71 laps / 305.879km
Interlagos is a compact anti-clockwise circuit known for its elevation changes, the downhill Senna S and a technical middle sector before the long uphill run back towards the start-finish line. Its short lap and varied layout traditionally produce close racing and frequent overtaking opportunities.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Photos from Brazil GP - Thursday
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
A samba dancer performs in the Paddock
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Mechanics work on the car of Rafael Camara, Haas F1
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1
Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
George Russell, Mercedes
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1
Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Colton Herta, Cadillac F1 Team, Pietro Fittipaldi, Cadillac F1 Team
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
The name of Rafael Camara on the Haas F1 VF-26
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren
Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Gabriele Mini, Alpine F1
Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
George Russell, Mercedes
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
The name of Freddie Slater on the Audi F1 Team R26
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Rafael Camara, Haas F1 Team
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Jack Doohan, Alpine
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Freddie Slater, Audi F1 Team
Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images